Stunning long range goal lights up Euro 2020 as Czech Republic beats Scotland

(CNN) Have we already seen the best goal of Euro 2020?

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick scored a stunning long range effort on Monday to inspire his side to a 2-0 win over Scotland in the teams' first game of the tournament.

Having already given his country a first-half lead, Schick doubled his tally with a memorable lob from around 50 yards after spotting Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall way off his goal line.

The goal came shortly after the restart, with Scotland pushing hard for an equalizer. But after a ricocheted clearance, Schick ran onto the loose ball and produced a magnificent first-time effort which bent and dipped into the back of the net.

According to Opta , it was the furthest distance from which a goal has been recorded at the European Championships, since 1980.

