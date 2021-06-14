CNN —

Father’s Day is coming up on June 20, but don’t worry if you’ve been stumped about what to get the man who has it all — or if the holiday simply slipped your mind: there’s still plenty of time to find something special for the dad in your life.

We’ve rounded up 20 thoughtful gifts that are guaranteed to arrive within two days, thanks to Amazon Prime shipping. Need more ideas? Check out our guides to Target gifts, practical gifts, Nordstrom gifts and unique gifts for that one-of-a-kind dad.

EarFun Air ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Dad still tethered to his phone? Gift him our favorite inexpensive wireless earbuds. With their excellent sound quality, IPX7 waterproof rating and impressive battery life, they easily hold their own against much pricier options.

W&P Craft Cocktail Kit (starting at $18.14; amazon.com)

Get the jet-setting dad this carry-on friendly kit to make delicious cocktails on the go. With options including Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned and Moscow Mule, you can tailor your order to your dad’s taste.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($24.49, originally $34; amazon.com)

Perfect for the dad who’s full of great ideas, this smart notebook makes it easy to upload handwritten notes to the Cloud and also wipes clean with a damp cloth for reuse.

Great Northern Popcorn Company Stovetop Spinner ($25.29, originally $41.95; amazon.com)

Movie nights are just better with fresh, homemade popcorn. Ditch the microwaved bag and get Dad this classic stovetop popcorn maker instead, which features a spinner mechanism to keep kernels from burning.

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Pocket Knife ($16.99, originally $21.50; amazon.com)

A classic Swiss Army knife makes a great gift for the dad who always likes to be prepared. This one features a blade, nail file, screwdriver, scissors, key ring, tweezers and reusable toothpick.

Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch (starting at $88.98, originally $165; amazon.com)

Take Dad’s style game up a notch with a stainless steel watch that manages to look rugged and elegant at the same time.

S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($29.48, originally $35; amazon.com)

S’well’s ultra-popular bottles aren’t just a stylish way to stay hydrated: they also feature triple-layered insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end.

DIY Gift Kits Deluxe Hot Sauce Kit ($49.95; amazon.com)

Everything the spice-loving dad needs to make flavorful hot sauce at home, including heirloom peppers, storage bottles and labels (so no one accidentally confuses mild chipotle and fiery ghost peppers).

Asobu Insulated Whiskey Glass and Stainless Steel Sleeve ($25.99; amazon.com)

This double-walled, insulated sleeve will keep Dad’s whiskey at the right temperature no matter how long he sips it for.

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-In 4-Can Cooler ($34.99, originally $47.99; amazon.com)

Whether he’s in the backwoods or the backyard, Dad will appreciate having a comfy seat with easy access to cold drinks.

LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun ($99.99, originally $149.96; amazon.com)

A massage gun is great for soothing sore muscles and aching joints — meaning it’s also a thoughtful gift for the dad who’s always complaining about his back. (Learn more about how massage guns work, and what to look for in one here!)

’Dad Jokes: Over 600 of the Best (Worst) Dad Jokes Around’ by Jimmy Niro (starting at $5.64; amazon.com)

Send this book directly to Dad’s Kindle for a last-minute gift that’ll put a smile on his face.

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker ($19.99, originally $28; amazon.com)

For the dad who likes his coffee smooth, strong and ready in minutes. Boden’s pour-over coffee maker features a permanent stainless steel filter that won’t mess with flavors the way paper filters can, plus a cork band that makes pouring from the carafe easier. Read more about pour-over coffee makers here.

GoSports Backyard Bocce Set ($35.78, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

A classic lawn game for the dad who’s looking to branch out from golf.

’The Drunken Botanist’ by Amy Stewart (starting at $10.82; amazon.com)

Get the dad who’s a cocktail connoisseur a guide to the plants behind his favorite drinks.

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($14.99; amazon.com)

This lightweight portable speaker features a water-resistant design and detachable suction cup, meaning Dad can listen to his favorite podcast (or rock out to his favorite tunes) by the pool, at the beach and even in the shower.

Amazon Essentials Sierra Leather Moccasin Slipper (starting at $22.90; amazon.com)

A fresh pair of comfy house shoes to replace the ones Dad likely wore out over the past year. These highly-rated suede moccasins feature plush lining, padded insoles and sturdy rubber soles.

Amazon eGift Card (price varies; amazon.com)

For the dad who already knows exactly what he wants.

Hotels.com eGift Card (price varies; amazon.com)

For the dad who could really use a vacation (read: every dad!).

Uber eGift Card (price varies; amazon.com)

To thank Dad for chauffeuring you to all those soccer games and dance recitals way back when.