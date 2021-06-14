CNN —

Today, you’ll find deals on Samsung bundles, a discounted Cricut Maker and savings on Amazon Echo Buds. All that and more below.

Samsung Samsung TV

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone, TV, tablet or appliance, Samsung has you covered with Discover Samsung, its latest sales event. Right now, you can save on bundles across product categories, like the Galaxy Ecosystem Bundle which includes the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch3, Buds Pro and a Bookcover Keyboard, now 41% off. You can also save on individual products with daily offers, like home appliances which are up to 40% off and the Galaxy S21+5G, which is now $100 off. If none of the available bundles are for you, that’s no problem; choose at least two products across categories now on sale and get an additional 10% off. The sale ends June 20, just in time for Father’s Day, so treat Dad (or yourself) to a new gadget.

Best Buy Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy Bigger Deal Savings Event. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down. The savings last through June 22, which just so happens to coincide with the end of Amazon’s Prime Day, so be sure to shop soon.

Cricut Maker ($279, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and this weekend it’s down to its lowest price ever at $279. That’s right: Save $120 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects such as face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Amazon Echo Buds, 2nd generation ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds are on sale for the first time since they launched. Right now, Prime members can snag a pair of the buds for just $79 when you get the wired charging case, plus you can opt in to six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with your purchase. Read more about our thoughts on the Buds here.

Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Gear Up Sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple AirPods Max ($499, originally $549; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re on sale right now for their lowest price ever at Amazon. The AirPods Max are down to $499 in the silver colorway — $50 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. Right now you can take up to 30% off select styles with code SUNFUN. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($349.99, originally $499.99; ebay.com)

Dyson Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now eBay is marking down a Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to $349.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s two-year warranty on your purchase.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light ($79.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

Light therapy lamps have been known to boost your mood and help normalize your sleep cycle. As such, we’re sounding the alarm: The popular Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock, a light therapy lamp and an alarm clock rolled into one device, is on sale at Amazon for $79.95, the lowest price it’s been in several months. This alarm clock’s soothing lamp will lull you to sleep by gently dimming its light and wake you up gradually with a sunrise-like glow. It also boasts other smart features like a tap-to-snooze function, FM radio and dimmable display. Plus, it happens to be our pick for best sunrise alarm clock; read more about that here.

Glossier

Glossier Glossier

In case you needed another reason to stock up on Glossier’s entire product line, the brand is having a rare, incredible sale starting today through Monday. Right now all individual products are 20% off, with sets discounted up to 35% off.

Snag bestsellers like the Milky Jelly Cleanser and Futuerdew set for just $27.20, Cloud Paint for $14.40 or — our personal favorite — the Invisible Shield sunscreen for $20. All orders of $30 or more include free shipping. Just note: The 20% off promotion cannot be combined with already discounted sets.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off sale items during the End of Season Sale. Favorites for men, women and kids like Ultraboost 6.0 DNA X Parley Shoes, the Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress, Ultraboost 21 Shoes and more are marked down through June 22 to help you stick to your fitness goals. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of the savings; simply add to cart and get ready to get moving.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home over the last year has meant plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Summerhouse Sale is on through June 20, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and more for up to 20% off.

You’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, saucepans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker ($43.21, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

Whether you’re a pour-over pro or coffee-making novice, Chemex’s stylish yet classic Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker makes for an excellent addition to your morning routine (and an attractive new piece on your countertop). Because it’s an all-in-one model, the Chemex can serve as a carafe, dripper or pitcher, brewing up to eight cups of coffee at once. For this reason, we love it for groups or couples, and you can see our full review here. Snag it now for $43.21 on Amazon.

Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat ($300.03, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon BioBidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat for $100 off, bringing the price down to $300. This deal is only available for one day, though, so get your butt over to Amazon ASAP so you can buy yours before it sells out.

