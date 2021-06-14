CNN —

Amazon Prime Day (well, days) is coming up on June 21 and 22, and many of us are already making our lists of what we’re going to shop from Amazon’s huge inventory — after all, it’s a great time to score a deal on a big investment purchase (TV? Mattress?) or knock a few items off the shopping list. But you can start the savings early with Amazon’s latest promotion: If you spend $10 with one of Amazon’s US-based small-business partners now through June 20, you’ll get a $10 credit to use on a Prime Day purchase.

Amazon has made it easy to find exactly what you want — and direct your dollars too — with small businesses organized by region (such as the Midwest and Southeast), type of business owner (like makers, Black-owned and woman-owned) and category of product (like jewelry, home and pets).

Read on for some of our best picks from the small-business offer below.

Darlyng & Co. Affirmation Flash Cards ($19.99; amazon.com)

These affirmation flash cards help quickly growing brains do their thing by reinforcing both the alphabet and little ones’ confidence and sense of self-worth. Each card connects a letter of the alphabet to an empowering affirmation statement: “K,” for example, is for knowledge, with the affirmation statement “My knowledge is my greatest power.”

White Paw Dog Toys ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

While your furry friend might not be able to crack open a cold Claw with you, that doesn’t mean he has to miss out on all the fun. These White Paw plush toys for dogs come in a set of two, featuring adorable “flavors,” like waggermelon and mutt mango for the pooch ready to have a Hard Seltzer Summer. The squeaker inside will also keep your pup entertained for hours.

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub ($9.97, originally $13.98; amazon.com)

You likely already know you should be exfoliating weekly to get rid of dead skin, but that doesn’t mean you have the motivation to do it. This Himalayan Salt Body Scrub by Majestic Pure, however, makes that process feel like a luxurious treat. The cruelty-free formula includes lychee berry oil and vitamin C to hydrate skin while scrubbing away dirt, oil and blemishes.

Kanda Dark Chocolate Minis ($21.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes you want a quick bite of chocolate without having to unwrap a whole candy bar and Kanda Dark Chocolate Minis are made for just that. Created from fair-trade cocoa grown in Ghana, the 56% dark chocolate offers the perfect, scrumptious bite on-the-go.

Handmade Cotton Face Masks With Filter Pockets, 5 Pack ($12.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Update your reusable masks for the summer with these vibrant prints that you can keep in your pocket until it’s time to mask up. Each mask features two layers, plus an added pocketed layer where you can insert a disposable carbon filter or coffee filter for added protection. The cotton also offers breathability, which is perfect for when temperatures climb.

Farmhouse Chic Hexagon Floating Shelves ($79.85; amazon.com)

All you need to refresh a room are a few strategically placed wall hangings, and this set of three Hexagon Floating Shelves are an excellent option for just that. The set comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — which you can configure any way you choose, along with screws and anchors to keep them in place. Put special keepsakes on the shelves for an added personal touch to your room or show off your green thumb with some adorable succulents.

City Girl Coffee Co. Guatemala Medium Roast ($16.99; amazon.com)

Don’t settle for your same morning brew when you can switch it up with this medium roasted Guatemala blend from City Girl Coffee Co. Made with sustainably sourced beans from Brazil and brewed in small batches, all City Girl blends pack a smooth, unique flavor. This blend in particular features bright notes with hints of cocoa and citrus, so chocolate lovers, take note (pun fully intended).

Future Scientist Kids’ Jigsaw Puzzle Huddle ($16.95; amazon.com)

If your little one is already a budding scientist, they’re sure to love the image on this puzzle. Made with 54 pieces, children between the ages of four and seven can complete this set without help from Mom or Dad. The pieces are also made with sturdy cardboard, so no need to worry if any unexpected mishaps arise.

MAX’IS Creations The Mug With A Hoop ($25, originally $30; amazon.com)

Every once and a while a mug will come around and make you rethink what it should mean to hold warm beverages. The Mug With A Hoop, by MAX’IS Creations, is one such mug. Made from dishwasher safe ceramic with an adorable miniature hoop fixed to the lip, this mug goes above and beyond to deliver a side of entertainment with your hot cocoa. Make a game out of shooting marshmallows or see how many Fruit Loops you can get into a bowl of milk — the choice is yours.

Humble Chic Vegan Leather Backpack ($47.98; amazon.com)

Whether you’re headed back into an office or simply need a stylish way to carry everything you’ll possibly need, this vegan leather backpack by Humble Chic NY is a solid option. Available in both black and brown, the backpack features two internal pockets along with an exterior pocket for easy access. The straps are also adjustable so you can make sure your bag rests in the right spot without hurting your back.

