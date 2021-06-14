The head of the 'world's biggest family' has died at age 76

(CNN) The head of what may be the world's largest family has died in India, according to the director of the hospital where he was treated.

Ziona, who went only by his first name, died on Sunday at the age of 76.

He had 38 wives and 89 children, according to a tweet from Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, the northeastern Indian state where Ziona lived.

The patriarch belonged to a Christian tribal sect that promotes polygamy as God's will.

His father, Chana, founded the sect in Mizoram's Baktwang village, where Ziona's vast family lives across a single property.

