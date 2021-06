Nigeria's Twitter ban leaves businesses in the lurch

Lagos, Nigeria Lagos-based entrepreneur Ogechi Egemonu was selling more than 500,000 naira ($1,219) worth of watches, shoes and handbags on Twitter per week.

Now, with the site suspended by the Nigerian government, Egemonu does not know how she will cope.

"Social media is where I eat," she told Reuters. "I depend on social media for my livelihood."

Scores of small and medium-sized businesses across Africa's most populous nation -- and largest economy -- are reeling from the indefinite suspension of the social media site.

Nigeria announced the suspension on June 4 , days after the platform removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional separatists. Most telecommunications sites have since blocked access.

