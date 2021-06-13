Wasabi the Pekingese wins Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

(CNN) A Pekingese named Wasabi won Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday.

The Westminster Dog Show is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the United States, after the Kentucky Derby.

The competition was held at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. It was the first time the competition has taken place outside of New York's Madison Square Garden, where it has been held every year since 1877. It was was relocated this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also the longest nationally televised live dog show, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

