(CNN) A 15-year-old girl died Saturday after she was struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of Georgia, according to the Tybee Island Police Department.

Police say they got a 911 call around 2:37 p.m. about a female who possibly had been struck.

Firefighters and lifeguards performed CPR on the girl. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She had been visiting with her family from Alabama.

In a statement, police expressed condolences.

