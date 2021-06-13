Steph and Ayesha Curry help remodel an Oakland elementary school playground

(CNN) Students at an Oakland elementary school will be playing on a new playground when they return to school thanks to NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha.

The Curry family along with their foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., the Oakland Unified School District, The CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! teamed up to remodel Franklin Elementary School's outdoor school yard on Saturday. The initiative was originally announced last year.

Ayesha Curry and daughter Ryan add plants to the garden area.

"We've said this time and time again, but every child deserves a safe place to play and learn and just be a kid," Ayesha Curry said on Saturday at the unveiling.

The remodeled play space is equipped with a new playground, multi-sport basketball court and a garden. Brightly colored motivational murals adorn the area.

Kids play on the new basketball court.

On Saturday, volunteers, along with the Curry's daughters, Ryan and Riley, helped plant flowers in the school's new garden and paint murals that were designed by San Francisco artist DJ Agana. The unveiling of the new space was commemorated with a ribbon cutting.

