A rainbow rose over the Pulse nightclub memorial on the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Orlando venue

(CNN) A symbol of hope in the form of a rainbow appeared over a remembrance ceremony to pay tribute to the 49 people who lost their lives during the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, five years ago.

Orlando police shared a video from the event on Saturday stating that the colorful arch in the sky was seen moments after CNN affiliate WFTV anchor, Nancy Alvarez, spoke at the memorial ceremony.

"If you see a rainbow, shout it out, point it out, stop the ceremony, do what you got to do, because that will be our 49 saying (present)," Alvarez said.

On Saturday, people gathered in Orlando to remember those who were killed and honor those that survived the shooting.