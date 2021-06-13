Colorado officials observe gray wolf pups for the first time in about 80 years

(CNN) Spotting cute pups is worth celebrating any day, but in Colorado it's historic.

For the first time since the 1940s, a litter of gray wolves has been seen in Colorado.

Officials began tracking two adult wolves named "John" and "Jane" earlier this year. Fast-forward a few months, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff saw "John" and "Jane" with three pups in Jackson County, about 150 miles northwest of Denver.

The gray wolves were eradicated by hunting and poisoning in the 1940s, but a ballot initiative to reintroduce the wolves onto the Western Slope of Colorado passed late last year. The measure requires the state to restore and manage gray wolves in the state by the end of 2023.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis emphasized the importance of the initiative to help the gray wolf population in the state.