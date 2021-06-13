After meeting Queen Elizabeth over the weekend, Biden is set to convene Monday in Brussels with NATO allies, whose relations with the US were somewhat frosty during the tenure of Donald Trump. Biden is also due to meet that day with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an encounter that might be tense following Biden's decision to officially recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide.

Biden's international trip concludes Wednesday with a summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US President has said he will not hold back in that session.

We'll also be watching this week to see if Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to drop across the US. More cities and states have been lifting restrictions in anticipation of a better summer. But officials continue to warn that those unvaccinated remain vulnerable to the virus, especially to dangerous variants which could set back national progress against the pandemic if they become more widespread.

It's Juneteenth on