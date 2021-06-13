Many turned to libraries during the pandemic for free Wifi and other services. Will these venerable public institutions get the credit they deserve?

(CNN) Ramses Escobedo probably wouldn't call himself a hero.

But during the pandemic, he was asked to act in some heroic ways.

Escobedo, a bilingual Spanish-English librarian, manages a branch of the San Francisco Public Library.

For more than a year, however, Escobedo hasn't been lending out books. Instead, he's worked with a Covid-19 contact tracer team for San Francisco's Department of Public Health.

Covid has affected American schools, hospitals and businesses. But libraries -- which often serve people who have nowhere else to turn -- have responded in unprecedented ways. Like many of us, they've had to pivot, going from providing extensive in-person services and programming onsite in branches to quickly establishing virtual lectures and classes, and contact-less material pickup, as well as services that were strictly Covid-related like Escobedo's assignment.

Read More