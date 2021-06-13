(CNN) A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with three separate shootings in less than 24 hours that wounded five people across the Columbus, Georgia, metro area, according to police.

"They were able to apprehend the suspect in the downtown area," Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said at a news conference Saturday.

Justin Tyran Roberts is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property, according to police. Roberts is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

CNN is working to determine if Roberts has legal representation.

Police believe the shootings began across the Chattahoochee River in neighboring Phenix City, Alabama, where a person was shot multiple times outside a hotel at about 8:15 p.m. (9:15 p.m. ET) Friday night, according to Blackmon.

Read More