Cincinnati shooting wounds 4 people -- including 2 children

(CNN) At least four people, including a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, were wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, according to local police.

The two children are in critical condition, "with one sustaining possible life-threatening injuries," Emily Szink, a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police, said in a statement. Two adults, described as men in their late teens, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of multiple people shot near McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues, Szink's statement said, just south of Westwood Northern Boulevard. The victims were taken from the scene to local hospitals.

There was no information on a potential suspect, and the investigation is ongoing, Szink said.