Restaurant tests out pizza topped with cicadas

By Rachel Trent, CNN

Updated 11:43 PM ET, Sun June 13, 2021

The Spicy Thai Cicada Pie from the Pizza Bandit in Dayton, Ohio, is not available to the public.
The Spicy Thai Cicada Pie from the Pizza Bandit in Dayton, Ohio, is not available to the public.

(CNN)Those aren't olives...

An Ohio restaurant seems to have found a use for the Brood X cicadas pestering parts of the Midwest. The Pizza Bandit in Dayton tested out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.
Yes, that's a pizza with cicadas on it.
      The Spicy Thai Cicada Pie featured blanched and sautéed locally foraged cicadas and a crust adorned with cicada wings.
      The Spicy Thai Cicada Pie featured blanched and sautéed locally foraged cicadas and a crust adorned with cicada wings.
      Before you get too excited -- or repulsed -- know that the restaurant is not selling cicada-topped pizzas. In a Facebook post showing off the new creation, the business noted, "We're not even sure if we legally can sell you locally foraged Cicadas."
        A man crashed his car after a cicada hit him in the face
        A man crashed his car after a cicada hit him in the face
        The restaurant did livestream a tasting panel trying out the pizza, which also featured miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro and a spicy Thai sauce.
          Read More
            "Opinions of the pizza range from absolutely delicious to...well...uh...yeah...," the Facebook post said.
            While cicadas are not toxic, the US Food and Drug Administration has warned people not to eat the insects if they are allergic to seafood. "These insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters," the FDA said.