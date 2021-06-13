Restaurant tests out pizza topped with cicadas

(CNN) Those aren't olives...

An Ohio restaurant seems to have found a use for the Brood X cicadas pestering parts of the Midwest. The Pizza Bandit in Dayton tested out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.

Yes, that's a pizza with cicadas on it.

The Spicy Thai Cicada Pie featured blanched and sautéed locally foraged cicadas and a crust adorned with cicada wings.

Before you get too excited -- or repulsed -- know that the restaurant is not selling cicada-topped pizzas. In a Facebook post showing off the new creation, the business noted, "We're not even sure if we legally can sell you locally foraged Cicadas."

The restaurant did livestream a tasting panel trying out the pizza, which also featured miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro and a spicy Thai sauce.

Read More