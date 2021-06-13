Over 69 pounds of cocaine discovered on cruise ship

(CNN) A cruise ship's security services discovered 69.5 pounds of cocaine on board the vessel last week and turned over the haul to US Customs and Border Protection officers upon docking at a Florida port, CBP said in a statement.

Cruise officials alerted CBP officers assigned to Port Everglades seaport that a vessel inspection had found garbage bags with brick-shaped packages in a void space of the ship.

On June 6, CBP officers met the cruise ship and security team during a maintenance stop at Port Everglades, and the packages of white powder tested positive for cocaine, CBP said.

The CBP's Advanced Tactical Cargo Enforcement Team performed a "thorough inspection" of the ship and did not find any other contraband, the agency said.

Dylan DeFrancisci, port director of field operations for Port Everglades/Fort Lauderdale, praised the operation that discovered of the cocaine.