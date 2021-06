Have suitcase, will travel! Americans take to the skies in almost pre-pandemic numbers as Covid-19 restrictions ease

(CNN) As more Americans get vaccinated against Covid-19 and states and cities further ease pandemic restrictions, more people are flying to vacations, family visits or just getting away.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million passengers Friday , the highest number since March 7 of last year, just before lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions started keeping people home.

The data confirms the recent upward air travel trend to levels not seen since before the pandemic: On June 11, 2019, the TSA screened 2.7 million people.

"The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country's resilience and the high level of confidence in Covid-19 counter measures, to include ready access to vaccines," acting TSA chief Darby LaJoye said in a statement

Before the pandemic, the TSA screened on average between 2 and 2.5 million travelers per day.

