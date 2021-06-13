Have suitcase, will travel! Americans take to the skies in almost pre-pandemic numbers as Covid-19 restrictions ease

By Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Updated 2:20 AM ET, Sun June 13, 2021

Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTX) in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Travelers arrive at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTX) in Romulus, Michigan, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

(CNN)As more Americans get vaccinated against Covid-19 and states and cities further ease pandemic restrictions, more people are flying to vacations, family visits or just getting away.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million passengers Friday, the highest number since March 7 of last year, just before lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions started keeping people home.
The data confirms the recent upward air travel trend to levels not seen since before the pandemic: On June 11, 2019, the TSA screened 2.7 million people.
    "The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country's resilience and the high level of confidence in Covid-19 counter measures, to include ready access to vaccines," acting TSA chief Darby LaJoye said in a statement.
      Before the pandemic, the TSA screened on average between 2 and 2.5 million travelers per day.
        Another indicator that Americans are getting back out and about: National parks are citing spikes in attendance.
        Yellowstone National Park was the nation's first national park, established by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on March 1, 1872. It's predominantly in Wyoming but also touches Idaho and Montana.
        Old Faithful Geyser may be the most-famous "resident" of Yellowstone National Park, but park ranger Dan Hottle says there is much more to see at the 2.2 million-acre park.
        Old Faithful Geyser may be the most-famous "resident" of Yellowstone National Park, but park ranger Dan Hottle says there is much more to see at the 2.2 million-acre park.
        Meet our Yellowstone National Park ranger, Dan Hottle, and his 4-year-old son, Calder, shown here at Joffe Lake near the park's headquarters in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming.
        Meet our Yellowstone National Park ranger, Dan Hottle, and his 4-year-old son, Calder, shown here at Joffe Lake near the park's headquarters in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming.
        Grand Prismatic Spring is Hottle's favorite spring in the park, and it's in Midway Geyser Basin about five miles from Old Faithful. When the light is right, hike up one of the mountains surrounding the spring and you'll see the steam change colors because of the spring's bacteria.
        Grand Prismatic Spring is Hottle's favorite spring in the park, and it's in Midway Geyser Basin about five miles from Old Faithful. When the light is right, hike up one of the mountains surrounding the spring and you'll see the steam change colors because of the spring's bacteria.
        There's a good chance of spotting wolves on the drive to the Lamar Valley, Hottle says. He likes to stop at a pullout about halfway to the valley and hike into the woods, where he can sometimes see a wolf or its pack. (Hottle found this wolf in his backyard.)
        There's a good chance of spotting wolves on the drive to the Lamar Valley, Hottle says. He likes to stop at a pullout about halfway to the valley and hike into the woods, where he can sometimes see a wolf or its pack. (Hottle found this wolf in his backyard.)
        Rangers plead with with visitors to pull off the road to shoot pictures of bison (shown here in the Lamar Valley) or other wildlife that call Yellowstone home. Travelers have been known to stop their cars in the middle of the road to look at the view, or worse: look sideways to admire the nature while driving.
        Rangers plead with with visitors to pull off the road to shoot pictures of bison (shown here in the Lamar Valley) or other wildlife that call Yellowstone home. Travelers have been known to stop their cars in the middle of the road to look at the view, or worse: look sideways to admire the nature while driving.
        In elk mating season, which starts around September, the bulls come down from the mountains and gather up as many cows (female elk) as they can into harems. Shown here is a harem of 27 cows resting in Mammoth Hot Springs near the town post office. Visitors are cautioned to stay at least 25 yards away from the elk, which have been known to ram cars and trap people.
        In elk mating season, which starts around September, the bulls come down from the mountains and gather up as many cows (female elk) as they can into harems. Shown here is a harem of 27 cows resting in Mammoth Hot Springs near the town post office. Visitors are cautioned to stay at least 25 yards away from the elk, which have been known to ram cars and trap people.
        Hottle recommends that hikers travel in groups of at least three, stay on designated trails, carry bear pepper spray and make noise as they hike to avoid surprising bears (mother bears can attack when surprised). He and his family have hiked "every inch" of Electric Peak, a nearly 11,000-foot mountain.
        Hottle recommends that hikers travel in groups of at least three, stay on designated trails, carry bear pepper spray and make noise as they hike to avoid surprising bears (mother bears can attack when surprised). He and his family have hiked "every inch" of Electric Peak, a nearly 11,000-foot mountain.
        Hottle also loves visiting Glacier National Park in Montana, a nine-hour drive by car. "There's a wildness about Glacier that makes it even more dangerous and adventurous than Yellowstone," he said. Glacier's Wild Goose Island is shown here.
        Hottle also loves visiting Glacier National Park in Montana, a nine-hour drive by car. &quot;There&#39;s a wildness about Glacier that makes it even more dangerous and adventurous than Yellowstone,&quot; he said. Glacier&#39;s Wild Goose Island is shown here.