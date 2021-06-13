New Zealand houseplant sells for $19,200 in online bidding war

Auckland, New Zealand (CNN) A houseplant with just nine leaves has sold for a record-breaking $19,297 on a New Zealand auction site.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester told CNN that the plant was "the most expensive houseplant ever sold" on the auction site.

"After a heated bidding war in the auction's final minutes, the rare plant had over 102,000 views and more than 1,600 watchlists, which just goes to show how much Kiwis adore houseplants," she said in a statement emailed to CNN.

In New Zealand dollars, the bid was $27,100. Silvester said the average price for an indoor plant on Trade Me had jumped from 34 NZD in May 2019 to 82 NZD last month with rare varieties commanding "massive prices."

