A 26-year-old constable was run over by a truck he pulled over, police say

(CNN) A young constable was struck and killed by the truck he had pulled over during a traffic stop, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said.

Shelby Patton, 26, was following two suspects who were in a stolen truck from Manitoba on Saturday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.

"Constable Patton initiated a traffic stop with the truck in the town of Wolseley. During the course of the stop, while outside of his police vehicle, Constable Patton was struck and killed by the truck," Blackmore said.

"The truck then left the scene and was later located in a rural area northeast of Francis, Saskatchewan."

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were found and arrested in a field with the help of RCMP police dogs, authorities said.

Read More