Westminster Dog Show: Time, schedule and what you need to know

(CNN) For many people, it's just another cute dog show, but for the serious dog lovers, the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is no joke.

And if you love going awwww over your furry friends, here's what you need to know:

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second oldest continuous sporting event in the United States, after the Kentucky Derby. It is also the longest nationally televised live dog show, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

Dogs are invited to compete based on strict entry requirements, including how many other dogs they've defeated in breed competitions. Non-invited dogs can also compete if they have won a certain number of major dog show awards.

Read More