Overnight violence brings the number of mass shootings in the US this year to 267

(CNN) The US has seen 267 mass shootings so far this year, with four of them just between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gunmen killed at least two people and injured at least 34 more on four overnight incidents across the country, police said.

Here is a look at the four most recent incidents.

Austin, Texas

Downtown Austin, Texas, had a shooting with at least 13 victims.

At least 13 people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas , officials said.

Two were in critical condition, Austin Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said at a news briefing Saturday.

Six people were taken to a hospital by the Austin Police Department, and the Austin-Travis County EMS brought in four others for medical treatment, Chacon said. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own.

Savannah, Georgia

At least nine people were shot, including one fatally, in Savannah, Georgia.

A shooting in Savannah, Georgia , on Friday killed one person and injured at least eight others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood, said Bianca Johnson, a public information coordinator with the Savannah Police Department.

"Officers arrived and located multiple victims. At this time, we have a total of nine victims suffering from gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting," Johnson said. "Of the nine, one of the adult victims is deceased."

Dallas

Four women and a girl were injured in Dallas.

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured five people Friday, including a 4-year-old girl.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to reports of shooting among two groups of people "involved in a disturbance regarding an unknown matter," police said in a website post. The child was taken to Children's Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

The four adult victims, all women, were taken to local hospitals and had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Chicago

Police were looking for two gunmen in a shooting in Chicago early Saturday that sent 10 people to the hospital, where one woman died.

People were standing on a sidewalk in the city's South Side when two men approached and opened fire, police said.