Overnight violence brings the number of mass shootings in the US this year to 267

(CNN) As the nation marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, it has a staggering and grim new statistic to contend with for 2021.

So far this year, we have suffered 267 mass shootings. That's the new tally after four incidents occurred across the country between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, according to the Gun Violence Archive

Gunmen killed at least two people and injured at least 34 more in Austin, Texas; Dallas; Savannah, Georgia; and Chicago.

"We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings," Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance in Texas, said in a statement. "Our nation has endured heartbreak time and time again resulting from the acts of deranged individuals intent on killing and harming others. This senseless violence must end."

On June 12, 2016, a gunman attacked the nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and upending countless lives.

