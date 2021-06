Overnight violence brings the number of mass shootings in the US this year to 267

(CNN) The US has seen 267 mass shootings so far this year, with four of them just between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gunmen killed at least two people and injured at least 34 more on four overnight incidents across the country, police said.

Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people were killed.

Here is a look at the four most recent incidents.

