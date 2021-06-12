Baby raccoon stuck in sewer cover freed by firefighters

(CNN) It may be the saddest yet cutest photo you see all weekend.

Firefighters in Michigan rescued a baby raccoon Tuesday after it got its head stuck in a sewer cover.

Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737 posted on Facebook that crews used multiple tools to free the animal.

The raccoon did not have any injuries, the fire station said. It did not say how the animal got stuck in the first place.

While it's not a typical call, firefighters make these kinds of rescues more often than you may think.

