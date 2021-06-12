How Orlando's LGBTQ Latino community is healing and mobilizing five years after the Pulse massacre

(CNN) Joél Junior Morales was at Pulse the week before a gunman killed 49 people there.

Morales had moved to Orlando a few years earlier in search of his "people" -- namely LGBTQ people and fellow Puerto Ricans. He found them, but Orlando's queer Latino community was less visible in the years before the devastating mass shooting.

"It was a community, but it was kind of, like, in pockets," he said. "It wasn't anything outside of the nightclubs."

So he frequented Pulse, a beloved gay nightclub known for star-studded drag shows and bachata-sountracked "Latin Nights ." The bar on Orange Avenue was one of the few places where his fellow LGBTQ Latinos felt at home in their city.

"Just seeing my people having so much fun ... Pulse was the place," he said. "I never imagined it would be my last time there."

