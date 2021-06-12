How Orlando's LGBTQ Latino community is healing and mobilizing five years after the Pulse massacre

(CNN)Joél Junior Morales was at Pulse the week before a gunman killed 49 people there.
Morales had moved to Orlando a few years earlier in search of his "people" -- namely LGBTQ people and fellow Puerto Ricans. He found them, but Orlando's queer Latino community was less visible in the years before the devastating mass shooting.
"It was a community, but it was kind of, like, in pockets," he said. "It wasn't anything outside of the nightclubs."
So he frequented Pulse, a beloved gay nightclub known for star-studded drag shows and bachata-sountracked "Latin Nights." The bar on Orange Avenue was one of the few places where his fellow LGBTQ Latinos felt at home in their city.
"Just seeing my people having so much fun ... Pulse was the place," he said. "I never imagined it would be my last time there."
When the tragedy at Pulse -- on Latin Night, June 12, 2016 -- shuttered the bar for good, Morales lost at least one friend in the shooting and his home away from home. His best friend was there on the night of the shooting and is still tending to his trauma five years later.
Morales dedicates his career, now, to Pulse survivors and families of those who died, many of whom were Latino. He helps lead the LGBT+ Center, a nonprofit that operates a support center specifically for people affected by the Pulse massacre.
He and other queer Latino residents of Orlando, once left to find community in clubs, are now the faces of LGBTQ advocacy groups, serve as elected officials, and call attention to the needs of LGBTQ Latinos with platforms they were not afforded before the mass shooting at Pulse -- and the city is listening.
"We didn't have a voice here, and in the last five years, our voices have been uplifted through this," said Morales, director of operations at the LGBT+ Center.
Orlando fundamentally changed after that night at Pulse, LGBTQ Latino leaders told CNN. But to make positive changes for LGBTQ Latinos permanent, those community leaders must continually justify their work to the state and federal government to receive funding, or else they risk a decline in progress.
The work is exhausting, those leaders say, but essential to help the city, particularly its queer Latino residents, continue to heal.
LGBTQ Latino activists became leaders
Several organizations were borne out of the the tragedy at Pulse, Morales said, including QLatinx, an advocacy organization that began as a support group for LGBTQ Latinos to gather in a safe space outside of nightclubs, and the Contigo Fund, which provides grants to LGBTQ Latino causes in the state.
Like those groups, the LGBT+ Center's Orlando United Assistance Center, or the OUAC, developed out of necessity. Since many victims of the shooting were LGBTQ and many of their family members didn't speak English, supporting them required an intersectional approach, Morales said.