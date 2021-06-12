A father is suing an Illinois police department for opening an urn containing the ashes of his daughter

(CNN) A Springfield, Illinois, man is suing the city and six of its police officers for opening a small urn containing his daughter's ashes and allegedly "desecrating" it during a traffic stop.

In his lawsuit, Dartavius Barnes claims that the officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure. Barnes also claims the officers stopped his car initially without reasonable suspicion or probable cause that Barnes had committed a crime, according to the lawsuit filed by Barnes' attorney, James C. Pullos.

The lawsuit also accuses the police department of violating his Fourth Amendment rights of unlawful search and seizure of his vehicle without probable cause, a valid search warrant, or consent, and claims the officers acted intentionally and maliciously.

In its response to the lawsuit, the city denied Barnes' claims and maintained the city and its officers are protected by "qualified immunity as their conduct was justified by an objectively reasonable belief that it was lawful."

The Springfield city attorney, Emily A. Fancher, declined to comment to CNN. "Unfortunately, I am not permitted to expand upon the contents of our answer at this time," Fancher said.

