In photos: The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Updated 4:27 PM ET, Sat June 12, 2021

Pugs line up in the judging area on Saturday, June 12, at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off Saturday at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York.

The annual dog show is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the United States. The dogs compete for Best in Breed, then move up to Best in Group, then compete for the grand prize of Best in Show.

This year's show will feature 206 breeds and 2,500 dogs from the 50 US states, Puerto Rico, Washington, DC, and 10 additional countries, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

The all-breed show has been held in New York's Madison Square Garden every year since 1877, but it was relocated this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Remedy, a briard, is groomed in the entrant's preparation lot on Saturday.
John Minchillo/AP
Judges examine a bulldog.
John Minchillo/AP
A bichon frise is groomed in the staging area.
John Minchillo/AP
Bulldogs participate in breed judging.
John Minchillo/AP
A biewer terrier is groomed inside at tent outside Lyndhurst Estate.
Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Verb, a border collie, licks his handler, Perry DeWitt, while posing for photographers after winning the agility competition on Friday, June 11, in Tarrytown, New York.
Mary Altaffer/AP
Chet, a berger picard, performs a jump in an agility obstacle on Tuesday, June 8, before the start of the annual dog show.
John Minchillo/AP