Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images Pugs line up in the judging area on Saturday, June 12, at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York.

The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off Saturday at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York.

The annual dog show is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the United States. The dogs compete for Best in Breed, then move up to Best in Group, then compete for the grand prize of Best in Show.

This year's show will feature 206 breeds and 2,500 dogs from the 50 US states, Puerto Rico, Washington, DC, and 10 additional countries, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

The all-breed show has been held in New York's Madison Square Garden every year since 1877, but it was relocated this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.