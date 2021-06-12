2 people, including a young child, are dead after being swept out by Florida currents. A man who tried to rescue them is missing

(CNN) Two people -- including a 3-year-old child -- are dead and a third person is missing after being swept out by strong currents at a beach near Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Authorities received a "frantic" 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Friday reporting that a man and a child had been wading in the water and were swept out by the strong current at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, Chronister said Friday night at a news conference.

The 911 caller's boyfriend ran into the water to save the child and the man but was also overtaken by the current, the sheriff said.

"Her boyfriend saw that the adult and child were struggling and immediately, without hesitation, jumped into the water to try to help save the both of them," Chronister said.

"We are certainly calling him now, not just a Good Samaritan, but our Apollo Beach hero," he added.

