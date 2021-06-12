At least 12 people are taken to the hospital following a shooting in downtown Austin, authorities say

(CNN)At least 12 people were injured after a shooting in Austin, Texas, officials said.
At least two of the victims were taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter early Saturday morning.
Two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS, and the conditions of the other victims are currently unknown.
The Austin Police Department urged in a post on Twitter for people to stay away from the 6th Street downtown area.
CNN has reached out to Austin police for additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.