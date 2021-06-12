Fire restrictions are tightened on federally controlled land in Arizona due to ongoing wildfire danger

(CNN) Campfires and other activities were banned Friday on Arizona federal land as crews battle two massive wildfires that have charred more than 150,000 acres over the past week, officials said.

The Telegraph and Mescal Fires , both burning nearly 100 miles east of Phoenix, began earlier this month and continue to engulf the area.

The US Bureau of Land Management on Friday issued fire restrictions on the federal land it controls due to dry and hot conditions.

Under the new rules, people are prohibited from using a tool with an internal combustion engine -- such as a chain saw -- on such lands in the state. Smoking outdoors and shooting a gun other than for hunting reasons are also barred, BLM said in a statement.

"Violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs," the statement said.

