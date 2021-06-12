Prosecutors can seek 'virtual trial' of US diplomat's wife accused of killing a British teenager, UK says

(CNN) British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the path is now clear for a virtual trial of Anne Sacoolas, the US woman accused of killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August 2019 while she was driving on the wrong side of the road in England.

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and fled to the US after the deadly collision outside RAF Croughton, a US military base in England where her husband worked as a US diplomat.

Britain's attempt to extradite Sacoolas to face charges of causing death by dangerous driving was declined by US authorities, and the incident has sparked ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In an interview with the BBC on Saturday, Raab said "the US has not agreed to the extradition, but the path is clear for the legal authorities in the UK to approach Anne Sacoolas's lawyers -- without any problem from the US government -- to see whether some kind of virtual trial or process could allow some accountability and some solace and some justice for the Dunn family." He said it is for the UK's legal authorities "to deal with the Sacoolas lawyers and also the justice system on the US side."

Sacoolas does not dispute that she was negligent and admits driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash. Despite this, her personal attorney Amy Jeffress in February 2021 said her client must remain in the United States and suggested she could carry out some form of community service in America.

