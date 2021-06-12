Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapsing during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland

(CNN) Denmark star Christian Eriksen was reported to be in a stable condition after collapsing during the first half of Denmark's opening Euro 2020 soccer match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The match was suspended following prolonged efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate Eriksen with CPR and a defibrillator after he fell to the ground during a throw-in, shortly before the end of the first half

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET," European football's ruling body UEFA said in a statement on Twitter.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

Jonas Wind of Denmark reacts as Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment.

Denmark's players gather as paramedics attend to midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen).

Eriksen's Danish teammates formed a wall around him to protect the Inter Milan star from view as he was receiving treatment. Players from both teams, as well as fans in the stadium, were visibly distressed as Eriksen was being attended to by medics.

