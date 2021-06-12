Nigeria's president vows to fight militant groups and fix economy as activists call for anti-government protests

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged Saturday the increased violence by armed groups in the northeast of the country and vowed to "soon bring some of these culprits to justice."

"In the last two years we have witnessed and overcome a good number of tests and challenges" that are "especially related to our collective security," Buhari said during a televised address marking the country's Democracy Day.

"Let me assure you, my fellow citizens, that every incident, however minor, gives me great worry and concern. We will, by the grace of God, put an end to these challenges," he said.

Buhari, who campaigned on a platform to end terrorism and violence by armed groups, has come under increased criticism over continuing deadly attacks in the northeast and southeast that have resulted in an economic and a humanitarian crisis.

Kidnappings of schoolchildren have also increased in recent months, with more than 800 students abducted since December.

