School board members in New York wanted to embrace diversity, but hecklers had other plans

(CNN) Board members in a New York school district attempted to discuss a diverse curriculum and critical thinking -- but it erupted into a debate about critical race theory.

At a school board meeting in Commack, Long Island, this week, members of the public heckled board members and students alike in a contentious back and forth regarding school curriculum.

After a presentation on the district's curriculum, Board Trustee Susan Hermer tried to preempt disagreement before public comment on Tuesday night's curriculum presentation.

"I know there's a lot of talk about critical thinking, and then we have people, once they hear the word 'critical' they think 'critical race theory,' but it's not," she said.

"We're not advocating for critical race theory -- we're not trying to pit people of color against White people, OK?" She continued, "We're not going to discriminate against White people to achieve equity. We're not dividing people into oppressed and oppressors, we're not teaching socialism or Marxism -- this is all stuff I'm reading on Facebook."

Read More