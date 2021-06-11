1 killed, at least 8 others wounded in shooting in Savannah

(CNN) A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday killed one person and injured at least eight others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said.

Around 9 p.m, officers responded to the shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood, said Bianca Johnson, a public information coordinator with the Savannah Police Department.

"Officers arrived and located multiple victims. At this time, we have a total of nine victims suffering from gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting," Johnson said. "Of the nine, one of the adult victims is deceased."

Among the victims are a two-year-old and thirteen-year-old; both have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Several of the other victims have injuries that appear to be serious or critical," said Johnson.

