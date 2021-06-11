Gunman in Florida grocery store shot baby first before killing grandmother, investigator says

(CNN) The gunman who opened fire in a Florida grocery store Thursday first fired one shot that killed a 1-year-old boy before struggling with the boy's 69-year-old grandmother and then fatally shooting her, authorities said.

Timothy J. Wall

The shooter, identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall, then killed himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The motive in the shooting remains unknown. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has said there is no known relationship between the shooter and the victims, who will remain unidentified after their families invoked Marsy's Law.

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw indicated in a news conference Friday that Wall had expressed on social media a desire to "kill people and children."

Sheriff Maj. Talal Masri said authorities received the first call about shots fired at 11:35 a.m. By the time they arrived at the Publix Supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, they found both victims and the shooter dead.

