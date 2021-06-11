Gunman in Florida grocery store shooting that killed grandmother and 1-year-old is identified

(CNN) The Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff's office has identified the gunman in a fatal shooting at a Publix supermarket Thursday as 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall.

According to authorities, Wall fatally shot a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside the Royal Palm Beach grocery store before killing himself.

The motive in the shooting remains unknown. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office previously said there is no known relationship between the shooter and the victims, who will remain unidentified after their families invoked Marsy's Law.

The sheriff's office responded to the shooting at about 11:40 a.m., per the sheriff's office, and witnesses describe a chaotic scene after gunshots rang out, with people running for their lives.

"People thought it was balloons being popped," witness John Charles told CNN. He was trying to enter the store when he saw people running out. Store employees told him not to enter, he said.

Read More