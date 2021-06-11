Several Philadelphia-area homes were severely damaged after an explosion inside of a residence, police say

(CNN) Several Philadelphia-area homes were severely damaged in a fire ignited by an explosion inside a residence on Thursday, officials said.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., a code enforcement officer responded to a residence for a follow-up inspection, Lower Providence Township Police Chief Mike Jackson said. When the code enforcement officer engaged with the homeowner, that person displayed a firearm, Jackson said.

"The code enforcement officer thankfully was able to get out of there," Jackson said. The officer safely left the residence and contacted police, who confronted the homeowner before he went back inside, Jackson said.

Shortly after, loud explosions could be heard from inside the residence. The building caught fire and police immediately began evacuating other nearby residents, Jackson said.

One person was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury, police said.

