Police arrest a suspect in an Oregon city's oldest cold case homicide with the help of DNA

(CNN) Police in Gresham, Oregon, say a suspect in the city's oldest cold case homicide was arrested with the help of DNA technology more than 40 years since the crime.

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Robert Plympton on Tuesday and say he's responsible for the killing of 19-year-old Barbara Mae Tucker, according to a news release from the Gresham Police Department.

"For more than four decades, police were unable to clearly identify a suspect, make an arrest or charge anyone for the murder," the release said.

But with the help of advances in DNA technology and DNA ancestry databases and analysis by Parabon NanoLabs, authorities say they were able to connect physical evidence from the decades-old crime scene and find a DNA profile match that led to the arrest.

