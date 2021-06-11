New York state assembly passes bill that would create gender-neutral marker on state identification

New York (CNN) A New York bill that would allow people to use a gender-neutral "X" as a gender marker on driver's licenses and birth certificates passed the New York State Assembly on Thursday and now goes to the governor for final approval.

The Gender Recognition Act , which previously passed the state Senate, would also allow New Yorkers to attest to their own gender identity when petitioning a court or updating an identification document, and no longer requires medical evidence. The bill would also eliminate the requirement to publish name changes in a local newspaper, according to the text of the bill.

The bill would also allow parents the choice to be designated as "father," mother" or "parent" on their child's birth certificate.

The push for an "X" option has been part of a long effort by the transgender community and others to provide for easier changes to gender markers on documents. Correct gender identification on official documents helps protect the safety of transgender people and allows them better access to housing, employment or other public benefits, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality

The bill passed with 113 in favor, and 36 against. It's unclear whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo will sign the bill.

