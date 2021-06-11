7 high school graduates finally received their diplomas -- 52 years later

(CNN) A high school in Maryland held a special ceremony to finally give seven students their diplomas 52 years after they graduated.

Some students from the class of 1969 at La Plata High School were punished for being part of a sit-in that occurred the same year.

"The graduation came on the heels of student unrest, a sit-in and protests spearheaded by black students after no students of color were selected for the majorette or Warriorette squads," Latina Wilson, chairperson of the Charles County Board of Education, said at the ceremony.

The students who participated were able to walk for graduation in 1969, according to Wilson, but the actual diplomas were mailed to them after school ended for the year. Seven diplomas never made it and were returned to the Board of Education.

Fifty-two years later, during the pandemic, Wilson said the school staff found the diplomas still in their envelopes and decided to return them to their rightful owners.

