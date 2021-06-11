Two dead, multiple injuries reported after SUV hits front end of Greyhound bus in Indiana

(CNN) Two people are dead after their SUV crashed into a Greyhound bus on I-65 in White County, Indiana.

The SUV was traveling southbound on I-65 when it crossed the median and hit the front end of the Greyhound bus at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

Piers said multiple passengers and the driver of the Greyhound bus were injured, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police believe the SUV was clipped by another vehicle and then lost control, causing it to careen across the median and into the Greyhound bus.

Greyhound said in a statement that the bus was traveling from Louisville, Kentucky to Chicago, Illinois.

Read More