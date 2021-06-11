Two dead, multiple injuries reported after SUV hits front end of Greyhound bus in Indiana

(CNN) Two people in an SUV died Friday when their vehicle, traveling southbound on I-65, crossed the median and hit the front end of a Greyhound bus, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. in White County on I-65.

Piers said that multiple injuries were reported from the Greyhound bus from passengers, as well as the driver, but none of them are life-threatening at this time.

According to Piers, it is believed the SUV was clipped by another vehicle and then lost control, careened across the median and into the bus.

Greyhound said in a statement that the bus originated in Louisville, Kentucky, with Chicago as a final destination.

Read More