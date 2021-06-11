Dartmouth medical school drops cheating sanctions against students

(CNN) Dartmouth College's Geisel School of Medicine has dropped all sanctions against 17 students accused of cheating on online exams this spring, according to an email from Dean Duane Compton to students this week.

"Upon further review and based on new information received from our learning management system provider, I have decided to dismiss all the honor code charges for students who received findings of responsibility and sanctions," Compton wrote in the email obtained by CNN.

The academic transcripts for the students will not include any references to the disciplinary proceedings, he said.

"I have apologized to the students for what they have been through and believe dismissal of the charges is the best path forward," Compton wrote.

The school is starting programs to improve processes for exam-taking, including having a committee "review a proposal for open-book exams in pre-clinical courses," he said.

