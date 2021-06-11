Alton Sterling's children settle with city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million

(CNN) The five children of Alton Sterling have settled with the city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million, according to a statement from their attorneys.

Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by one of two White police officers who confronted him outside a convenience store in July 2016.

No charges were brought against the officers involved.

"On behalf of the family of Alton Sterling, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a $4.5 million settlement with the city of Baton Rouge and dismissed our lawsuit against the city and others," the attorneys say in a statement.

Read More