Alton Sterling's children settle with city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million

(CNN) The five children of Alton Sterling have settled with the city of Baton Rouge for $4.5 million, according to a statement from their attorneys.

Sterling was shot and killed by one of two police officers who confronted him outside a convenience store in July 2016.

The fatal encounter between the two White police officers and Sterling, a Black man, helped spur Black Lives Matter protests across the nation.

The killing gripped the nation in part because two videos taken by bystanders, each less than a minute long, were released publicly shortly after the shooting and captured the final part of Sterling's struggle with the two officers.