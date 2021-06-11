Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches first career grand slam final with win over Alexander Zverev at French Open

(CNN) Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to his first career grand slam final with victory over Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Friday.

The world No. 5 won 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in the semifinal against Zverev at Roland Garros.

Having blitzed into a two-set lead, world No. 6 Zverev produced a stirring comeback to win the third and fourth sets, but after regrouping, Tsitsipas came back with a bang, winning the decisive set.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas will now face either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

Read More