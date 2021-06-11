(CNN) Novak Djokovic dethroned Rafael Nadal in an all-time classic encounter to reach the French Open final, winning 3-6 6-3 7-6 6-2 in a match that lasted more than four hours.

The men's world No. 1 became the first player to beat the 'King of Clay' in the semifinals at Roland Garros and also the first man to win a match against Nadal at the French Open after dropping the first set.

After a barnstorming start when Nadal raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set, Djokovic regrouped and went on to deliver a tennis masterclass of power and subtlety of stroke play.

Djokovic came up with 50 winners, while Nadal committed 55 unforced errors as he visibly struggled physically in the match's closing stages.

